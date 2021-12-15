No winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for Tuesday's $65 million Lotto Max jackpot.
However, a ticket holder in Quebec claimed one of the eight available $1 million Maxmillion prizes.
The grand prize for the next draw on Dec. 17 will grow to an estimated $70 million, with 11 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each.
By The Canadian Press
