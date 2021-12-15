Omicron is making the holidays complicated. 50 COVID experts weigh in with their advice

As a result, feelings about socializing outside of the household vary significantly.

Dr. Martha Fulford, infectious-disease specialist at McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton, said she has “no concerns at all,” adding, “It is time to move on and learn to coexist with COVID.”

Laura Cowen, professor of statistics at the University of Victoria, said: “We just had an outbreak at UVic and we are now pivoting online. It would be reckless to have a gathering outside of my household at this time.”

“It’s just not worth it,” wrote Ananya Banerjee, assistant professor of epidemiology at McGill University, whose mom is immunocompromised and a cancer survivor. Instead of seeing people outside of her household, Banerjee plans to spend the holidays “learning the amazing traditional Indian dishes” her mom cooks. She’ll visit with friends and family outdoors (“weather permitting of course!”) enjoying the “wondrous beauty of nature.”

Despite some risks, most experts feel it’s possible to gather safely in small groups. Many are taking precautions like using rapid tests beforehand, opening windows to increase airflow and ensuring everyone eligible is vaccinated.

After a holiday season in lockdown last year, most are just thankful to celebrate with loved ones at all.

“Last year was very lonely for many of us. I was alone with my daughter, our first Christmas without her brother or grandparents,” wrote Cynthia Carr, an epidemiologist in Winnipeg, adding that she picked up Christmas dinner from her parents. (“They cooked, because I cannot.”)

This year, she’s excited to be able to celebrate with both of her kids, and to enjoy her parents’ amazing meal in person again.

Twelve experts are planning on attending a larger gathering of more than 10 people, though most are keeping it under 15, with just extended family or close friends. Some plan to take the bigger parties outside, to skating rinks and bonfires.

In Ontario, private indoor gatherings are still capped at 25. Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox & Addington health unit is asking that people keep them at five people or less, amid an Omicron surge.

While most experts will see friends and family, the majority will do so close to home. Just 11 are planning on travelling.

(As of press time Tuesday night, the federal government was poised to warn against non-essential travel over the holidays.)

Over the course of the five days we gave experts to answer the survey, at least three went back to change their answers as the situation became more dire.

“I was feeling much better about my family’s Christmas plans a few weeks ago. Now, less so,” wrote Toronto-based science communicator Samantha Yammine in an updated response to the survey.

She says her family is planning to protect her small Christmas gathering by being mindful of their “risk budget” in the week leading up to the holiday, postponing other social plans and limiting close contacts. Yammine posted tips for holiday gatherings on Instagram, including making it easy for guests to bail if they have symptoms, rapid testing between events and opening windows/having HEPA filters around (since COVID is airborne).

Mohan, like many, is taking precautions. Everyone at his gathering who is eligible will be vaccinated — a few people work in health care and they will have three doses — and they will all isolate for three to five days beforehand. He’s watching the Omicron numbers closely, in case they need to cancel.

But he also thinks it’s important to factor in mental health, and be “empathetic” with one another “because this isn’t easy for anyone.”

For Banerjee, it’s also a time to reflect on how much we have, as Canadians.

“We should be grateful we are at the stage of getting access to booster shots while so many low-middle-income countries are still waiting for their first dose of vaccination,” she said.

