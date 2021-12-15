Why Ontario experts fear Omicron could cause another deadly wave in long-term care

The ministry of long-term care did not answer the Star’s question if it would ramp up booster shots specifically for staff.

Although Ontario’s vaccination rates should reduce the virus’s deadliness on a per-case basis compared to last year, the question of exactly how dangerous the Omicron variant is to vulnerable seniors — vaccinated or not — is not yet clear.

“We don’t know how severe it will be. That’s the really big unknown,” Jüni said, emphasizing the need to look at the possibility of a targeted fourth dose, if necessary.

And the risk of outbreaks goes beyond that clinical question.

The sector is already beset by severe labour shortages that could be exacerbated if sick staff infected with Omicron have to stay home, said the Ontario Personal Support Workers Association’s Ferrier.

“In the second wave … we didn’t have the staff. It’s even worse now. I don’t know how they’re doing it,” she said. “It’s nothing short of a miracle that people are getting cared for.”

Ferrier added that it doesn’t matter how much money the province allocates for front-line workers, nor how often officials praise PSWs as the heroes of the front-line. “We need help and support right now, this moment, this second.”

On Tuesday, the province announced new restrictions in an attempt to keep long-term-care homes safe, including requiring all visitors to be fully vaccinated, increased testing and suspending residents’ off-site overnight visits.

Dr. Samir Sinha, director of geriatrics at Sinai Health and University Health Network, said there’s no reason why the province couldn’t launch a third-dose vaccination push for long-term-care staff similar to that for residents in late August.

“When you already have an understaffed system, and then there’s a risk that staff are more likely to get infected and potentially get sick and be off, that puts everybody more at risk,” he said, noting he believes it’s “inevitable” a number of homes will see Omicron outbreaks.

Added Arya: “We’re already dealing with really bad health worker shortages in long-term care, which predated the pandemic and then got even worse during the pandemic. It feels as if this nightmare could get even worse because there could be many health workers off and quarantining.”

Donna Duncan, CEO of the Ontario Long Term Care Association, which represents 70 per cent of the province’s long-term-care homes, said in a statement Tuesday “we must do whatever is required for the safety of our most vulnerable in long-term care,” noting the human resources crisis facing the sector is the “greatest risk” to high-quality care.

