The Star reached out to COVID-19 experts, including Mohan, to ask how they were marking the 2021 holidays, whether that involved celebrating Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve, or just enjoying some time off work.

Read more from the Star’s Lex Harvey and May Warren.

5:50 a.m. The Omicron variant is posing a startling new threat to Ontario’s vulnerable long-term-care homes, which face the prospect of “uncontrolled, rapid growth” in COVID-19 cases for the first time since Wave 2, experts warn.

Since the spring, long-term care has been largely spared the worst as the province’s vaccine rollout prevented a repeat of the mass outbreaks that devastated the sector during the first and second waves, killing nearly 4,000.

But, experts are warning, Omicron’s greater ability to infect vaccinated people could make it more likely the virus will once again spread through Ontario nursing homes in a way we haven’t seen in nearly a year.

Read more from the Star’s Kenyon Wallace and Ed Tubb.

5:45 a.m. Fans filled Scotiabank Arena on Saturday to catch the Maple Leafs, and then again Monday to cheer on the Raptors.

And as tens of thousands of people gathered for the two games, daily COVID-19 case counts in Toronto and across the province were quickly climbing, with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

The surge of cases has some experts calling for restrictions to crowds at professional sporting events in Ontario, with one suggesting capacity limits and the elimination of concession stands. Others said fans shouldn’t be in the stands at all.

Amid these calls, Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer for health, said his team was reviewing its policy. The review will be presented to Doug Ford’s provincial government for options. Moore said he expected further news to be announced later this week, while urging seniors and immunocompromised people to avoid mass gatherings.

Read more from the Star’s Laura Armstrong.

5:30 a.m. Premier Doug Ford will announce an expanded COVID-19 booster shot plan Wednesday while his government develops new province-wide measures to slow the surge of the super-contagious Omicron variant.

“We’re going on wartime footing to get as many needles in arms as possible, working with unions and business to pull out all the stops,” a senior official told the Star.

There is mounting frustration in the government with Ontario’s chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore and the science table over delays to a booster plan and widespread rapid testing. The doctors resisted boosters for months because they did not want Ontario hoarding precious vaccines and were hesitant about rapid tests and false positive results.

“We have enough vaccine. We just need to get it out to people,” said the senior official.

Under pressure to quickly expand boosters to everyone over 18 instead of waiting until Jan. 4 as scheduled last week, Ford’s cabinet is meeting to debate options for a rapid expansion of the third doses.

Read more from the Star’s Rob Ferguson and Robert Benzie.

5:15 a.m. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that omicron is expected to be the dominant coronavirus variant in the 27-nation bloc by mid-January.

The head of the EU’s executive branch said the bloc is well prepared to fight Omicron with 66.6% of the European population now fully vaccinated against the virus.

Von der Leyen said she is confident the EU has the “strength” and “means” to overcome the disease, although expressing her disappointment that once again year-end celebrations will be disturbed by the pandemic.

“Like many of you, I'm sad that once again this Christmas will be overshadowed by the pandemic," Von der Leyen.

She added that the EU is now facing a double challenge, with a massive increase of cases in recent weeks due to the Delta variant combined with the rise of Omicron, as some member countries are already confronted with a record number of infections.

“We're seeing an increasing number of people falling ill, a greater burden on hospitals and unfortunately an increase in the number of deaths," she said.

5:10 a.m. The federal government is poised to tighten Canada’s borders once again, advising Canadians against all non-essential travel and getting ready to ramp up border testing and quarantine measures, the Star has learned.

Those include requiring Canadians who do travel abroad to once again produce negative PCR tests upon return, even for short trips outside the country of 72 hours or less — a condition that was briefly lifted before the onset of the Omicron variant.

The government had weighed a broader border closure, with a ban on foreign nationals other than essential workers, which would have stopped travelers including those from the U.S. from entering Canada at all entry points, including land and air. But the Liberals appeared to abandon that plan after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to premiers in a Tuesday night teleconference.

Incoming fully vaccinated travellers are to be tested on arrival and will have to quarantine at home while awaiting negative test results.

Read more from the Star’s Tonda MacCharles.

5 a.m. With the Omicron variant on track to be the most prevalent strain of COVID-19 in Ontario, many are wondering what symptoms they should be on the lookout for to keep themselves and their loved ones safe ahead of the holidays.

Early data from South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected, show this strain of the virus to be milder than others. But scientists say the data doesn’t tell the whole story, as South Africa’s population skews younger and many have already been infected with COVID-19 or are vaccinated, and thus have more antibodies to fight it.

“Those symptoms actually may be more representative of breakthrough infections, which are milder than a person who’s never been vaccinated, never been infected, having it for the first time,” said Kelly Grindrod, a pharmacist and professor at the University of Waterloo.

So as cases increase, what symptoms should people watch out for?

Read more from the Star’s Nadine Yousif.

4:45 a.m. A rugby tournament is being linked to the spread of COVID-19 cases — including Omicron cases — across Canada.

B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, told a briefing Tuesday there had been an outbreak of cases at the University of Victoria, involving both Omicron and Delta variants.

“The introduction of Omicron (was) related to a rugby tournament, which sadly has spread Omicron to university communities across the country,” Henry said.

Though she did not name the tournament, B.C. health officials said it involved a tournament with Queen’s University.

Read more from the Star’s Alex McKeen.