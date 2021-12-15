How Nova Scotia gave out 400,000 COVID rapid tests in the blink of an eye

On a near weekly basis, the province announces new pop-up rapid testing sites at public buildings, legion halls, community centres and libraries. Home kits are also distributed from those sites, as well as by a Public Health mobile unit.

Home test kits are being sent home with elementary schoolchildren, from pre-primary to Grade 6.

And if you fly into Halifax Stanfield International Airport right now, you’ll be greeted by holiday-hat-wearing volunteers offering you a free take-home rapid test or two. Those tests — more than 100,000 of them — have been handed out at the airport since March of this year, albeit mostly without the festive headgear.

To what degree the rapid tests have been responsible for the province’s low COVID-19 case rate is uncertain, but it seems at least Ontario is taking note.

In Ontario, which had previously limited its rapid-test distribution to certain businesses, schools and high-risk regions, the push is on to get more free rapid tests into the hands of the general public.

“The province is launching a holiday testing blitz next week to offer voluntary rapid antigen screening to asymptomatic individuals free of charge,” said Ministry of Health spokesperson Anna Miller in an email. “Two million rapid tests will be provided at pop-up testing sites in high-traffic settings such as malls, retail settings, holiday markets and transit hubs.”

In the Nova Scotia approach, it’s making use of an existing, built-in distribution network to get rapid tests to residents — one it had previously used at the beginning of the pandemic to widely distribute masks.

“Within each of our regional library systems, we have our own distribution network,” said Åsa Kachan, the chief librarian and CEO for Halifax Public Libraries. “Every day at Halifax Public Library, we have trucks that move between our locations.

“What it means is the province can leverage our existing distribution networks within our districts and use those to distribute things beyond books.”

On the receiving end, those library branches are typically central and well-known to the communities they serve. And that means easy access to the rapid-test kits for residents, she said.

“Much of the success we’ve had during COVID has been just leveraging that sense of trust that exists in the community for the public library and that that has meant that people honestly know that that mask will be free or that test will be free because the library provides free services.”

Steve McKinley is a Halifax-based reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @smckinley1