CREA said the highest prices will be seen in B.C. and Ontario, where it forecasts average home prices to reach $990,038 and $971,080 respectively.

The lowest will come in New Brunswick and Newfoundland where average prices are predicted to hit $275,190 and $286,341 respectively.

CREA expects sales to remain "historically strong" but ease more toward typical levels as they fall in every market but New Brunswick.

"Limited supply, higher prices and higher interest rates are expected to tap the brakes on activity in 2022 compared to 2021, although, increased churn in resale markets resulting from the COVID-19-related shakeup is expected to continue to boost activity above what was normal before COVID-19," CREA said in its forecast.

"This easing trend is expected to play out across most of the country with buyers facing both supply and affordability constraints, while at the same time, the urgency to purchase a home base to ride out the pandemic continues to fade."

It predicted national home sales will fall by 8.6 per cent in 2022 to around 610,700, making it the second highest year on record for sales.

CREA's predictions came as the organization released its November sales figures.

The association found that seasonally adjusted home sales rose 0.6 per cent to 54,222 in November from 53,915 in October, a month in which they posted a nine per cent increase.

On a non-seasonally-adjusted basis, the sales amounted to 49,272, down 0.7 per cent from the year before.

Sales were up month over month in about three-quarters of all local markets and in all major cities.

The actual national average home price was $720,850 in November, up 19.6 per cent from $602,565 a year ago.

On a seasonally-adjusted basis the national average home price was $719,102, up 1.4 per cent from $709,147 in October.

CREA said excluding Greater Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, two of the country's most active and expensive housing markets, cuts $158,000 from the national average price.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2021.

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press