Alleged London, Ont., attacker's case put over

LONDON, Ont. — The case of a man facing terror-related murder charges in the deaths of four members of a Muslim family has been adjourned to February.

Nathaniel Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting the family with his truck in London, Ont., on June 6.

Police have alleged the incident was motivated by hate against the Islamic faith.

Veltman faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, in what prosecutors allege was an act of terrorism.