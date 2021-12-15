Housing summit delayed due to Omicron

TORONTO — The Ontario government has postponed a virtual summit on housing affordability due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The summit was to be held Thursday, with Premier Doug Ford, Housing Minister Steve Clark and numerous mayors.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had also been invited to participate.

But in a statement Wednesday, Clark says the province is delaying the meeting until the new year so that all levels of government can focus on combatting the public health crisis.