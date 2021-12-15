'Rapidly evolving': Employees at Sobeys, FreshCo, Food Basics, Metro, Longo's, Farm Boy and other Ontario grocery stores test positive for COVID-19 and here ate the impacted locations

Dec. 6: New case at Sobeys, 20210 Communication Rd., Blenheim, with last day worked being Dec. 1

Dec. 6: New case at FreshCo, 1245 Dupont St., Toronto, with last day worked being Nov. 30

Metro

Dec. 11: New infection at Metro, 4111 Thickson Rd., Whitby, with last day worked being Dec. 2

Dec. 11: Two new infections at Metro, 2208 Lake Shore Blvd. West, Toronto. The employees' last days of work wwer November 22 and 26.

Dec. 11: Two New cases at Metro Distribution centre, 170 The West Mall, Etobicoke, with last days worked being Dec. 10 and Nov. 29.

Dec. 10: New infection at Food Basics, 1350 16th St., Owen Sound. The employee's last day of work was Dec. 5.

Dec. 10: New infection at Food Basics, Hwy #93 & Hugel Ave., Midland. The employee's last day of work was Dec. 3.

Dec. 7: New infection at Metro, 333 King Street East, Gananoque, with last day worked being Dec. 3

Dec. 7: New infection at Food Basics, 2200 Jane St., North York. Last day worked was Nov. 29.

Dec. 6: New infection at Food Basics, 33 Barrack St., Kingston. The employee's last day of work was Nov. 27.

Farm Boy

Dec. 14: New case at 2149 Yonge Street, Toronto, with last day worked being Dec. 12.

Dec. 13: New case at 2950 Bank Street, Ottawa. Last day worked was Dec. 6

Dec. 10: Two new cases at 109 Fanshawe Park Rd. E (Unit 20), London, with last days worked being Dec. 9 for both employees

Dec. 9: New case at 6315 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, with last day worked being Nov. 16.

Longo's

One new case at each of the Bathurst and Weston locations, with last days worked being Dec. 4 (Weston) and Dec. 5 (Bathurst).

"While we make every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information (on COVID-19 cases), the situation and information being provided to us are rapidly evolving," Longo's said in an online statement. "This information is subject to immediate correction as new facts become available to us."

Longo's President Anthony Longo added "Doing the right thing is part of the very fabric of our company. As a family-operated business, the wellbeing of our team members and our guests is our number one priority. I want to personally emphasize that COVID-19 has our full, undivided attention. We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain committed to ensuring every family has access to fresh food and essentials, especially in times of uncertainty, while keeping everyone safe and healthy."

McDonald's meanwhile, joins Loblaw Companies Limited, whose stores include No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore

and Shoppers Drug Mart, who this past summer decided to no longer make public COVID-19 cases in its stores.