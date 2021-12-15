Some universities delaying in-person Jan. classes

TORONTO — Some Ontario universities are delaying the start of in-person classes planned for January amid a rise in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.

York University's president says the school is making "modest adjustments" to plans for its winter semester, which aims to deliver most classes in-person and resume most on-campus activities in the new year.

Rhonda Lento says in a letter to students that the winter term will start on Jan. 10, but the in-person delivery of courses and most on-campus activities will now start on Jan. 24.

She also says holiday events and in-person meetings planned for this month will be cancelled or switched to a remote format.