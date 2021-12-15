Ontario will offer COVID-19 booster shots to everyone 18 and older starting Monday

Ontarians 18 and older can start getting COVID-19 booster shots Monday as the province scrambles to blunt the rapid advance of the Omicron variant.

Doses of vaccines will be shipped to large employers to do more injections quickly with the more highly contagious new strain taking off just over a week before Christmas, government sources said Wednesday.

“We’re going on wartime footing to get as many needles into arms as possible, working with unions and businesses to pull out all the stops,” a senior official told the Star in advance of a late afternoon news conference by Premier Doug Ford.

Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott and chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore will release more details on the plan, which has changed substantially from Friday when it was announced boosters for those aged 18 to 49 would not begin until Jan. 4.

But the surge in Omicron since then has changed the situation dramatically, with Wednesday’s tally of 1,808 new infections — the highest since late May — up 80 per cent from the same day last week and the seven-day moving average of cases up 50 per cent to 1,514.

“It doesn’t look like a new wave, it looks like a wall,” epidemiologist Todd Coleman of Wilfrid Laurier University told the Star of case projections for the next few weeks.

“The vaccines are wearing off for the largest proportion of Ontarians, who received their second doses in the summer.”

Ontario residents 50 and over have been able to book booster appointments since Monday providing they are 168 days past their second doses, although there have been complaints that it can take weeks to get an appointment.

While hospitalizations have increased in the last week, the closely watched occupancy levels in intensive care units remain stable at around 150 patients across the province, well within capacity. And there are signs that Omicron could cause less severe disease than the Delta variant it is rapidly replacing.

However, the government and health experts are concerned high numbers of infections could eventually swamp the hospital system, particularly with unvaccinated patients at most risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19.