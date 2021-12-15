Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,769.16, up 120.59 points.)

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 44 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $47.60 on 13.9 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $15.12 on 12.1 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up three cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $30.20 on 11.3 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Down three cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $6.04 on 9.8 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down one cent, or 0.6 per cent, to $1.62 on 7.3 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $50.86 on 6.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

National Bank (TSX:NA). Down $1.08 or 1.1 per cent to $95.28. National Bank is the latest financial institution to delay its plans to have more employees return to the office as concerns increase about the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19. Bank spokesman Jean-François Cadieux said Wednesday that the bank has asked employees to avoid the office as it closely monitors the evolving situation. Over the longer term, the bank plans to stick to a strategy of opening gradually and voluntarily, said Cadieux. Before the latest announcement, about 15 per cent of employees were back in corporate offices. The change in plans comes as COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant are rising, which prompted the Ontario government on Friday to ask employers to make every effort to allow employees to work from home. The Bank of Nova Scotia said earlier this week that it was putting a hold on its planned Jan. 17 return to the office and will reassess timing in the new year. Sun Life Financial Inc. also said this week that it has put a pause on expanding its return-to-office pilot program.