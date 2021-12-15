Students told to bring belongings home in case of switch to online learning

Some Ontario school boards are advising parents to prepare for a pivot to remote learning in January — just in case —and to ensure their children take home personal belongings and any necessary learning resources before the winter break.

In a letter to parents on Wednesday, the Toronto District School Board said as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the city, so does “the possibility of individual classes or schools moving to remote learning for a period of time.”

“While we have received no indication from either the Ministry of Education or public health officials that schools will close, we do want to make sure we are prepared to implement any decision they may make.”

Both Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Chief Medical Officer of Health Kieran Moore have said they don’t support school closings, and only as a last resort.

“While four out of five schools have no active cases amid the emergence of Omicron, we are taking nothing for granted,” said Caitlin Clark, Lecce’s director of media relations. “We have enhanced ventilation and cleaning in every school, including 70,000 new HEPA units in place,” she said.

“We will continue to follow the advice of the chief medical officer of health to support safe in-class learning,” she said.

On Wednesday, Premier Doug Ford didn’t directly address the issue but did say “we’re going to have ongoing testing at the schools — it’s absolutely critical. I think the measures we’ve put in the schools are second to none.”

All two million Ontario students are being given kits to take home over the holidays so they can take five rapid tests before returning to school.

However, in the event that health officials say it’s necessary to move to online learning and extend the holiday break, “then we’ll do it,” said Cathy Abraham, president of the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association.

“It’s a lot easier to ask students to bring home belongings now” instead of after such a call is made, she said. “I think it’s just being careful, and planning.”