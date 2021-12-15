Free rapid COVID tests already popping up around Toronto, part of a holiday testing blitz

One by one, people came down the escalator of the waterfront office tower with light green boxes sticking out of their jacket pockets.

Most had heard from a friend that free COVID rapid antigen tests were available at 10 Bay St. And sure enough, at the back of the food court, in front of a boarded-up commercial unit where a Starbucks used to teem with people, two women stood at a table spreading the word like mild-mannered carnival barkers: “Hello! Rapid COVID tests!”

A sign emblazoned with the Ontario government logo stood beside the table, but the women were employees of Switch Health, a private-sector COVID testing company that also offers paid tests at Pearson airport. The same company was also at Eglinton subway station Wednesday distributing the boxes, which include five tests.

Jordan Paquet, a vice-president of public affairs at Switch Health, said they were participating in the province’s “holiday testing blitz,” where two million rapid tests would be provided by the province at pop-up settings like malls, holiday markets and transit hubs in the GTA. Details at www.ontario.ca/page/pop-up-holiday-schedule-rapid-antigen-tests

While people at the office tower were grateful, some wondered how equitable the process was.

“Nothing is perfect, but we have these available,” said Louise Long, motioning to the box in her hands. “It’s so frustrating because in other provinces they’re giving them away just like this but more easily, at all the different pharmacies.”

With case numbers rising rapidly thanks to the highly contagious Omicron variant, the government announced Wednesday that it will distribute millions of free rapid antigen tests through LCBO locations in the coming days. Experts say that rapid antigen tests aren't as accurate or informative as PCR tests, but they are more accessible: they cost less and can be done at home.

Long, who is from Australia, is flying home just before Christmas, her first visit in three years. She has to take an official test for that flight, but she says these rapid antigen tests will give her another layer of screening before she sees family — a more current result for an extra “bit of comfort.”

Online, the same box of tests retail for $50. At Shoppers Drug Mart, one rapid antigen tests costs $40. “Even if you can afford it, why when the government has them?” she asked.

Elizabeth and Evan Roerick, who live on Toronto island, hopped on their bikes and rode the ferry across Lake Ontario when their daughter spotted the free tests that morning. “I think it’s great,” Elizabeth said as she put the box into her purse before hopping on her bike to look for a booster shot.