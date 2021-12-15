How do I get a COVID-19 booster shot in Ontario? What you need to know as boosters expand next week

Via Ontario’s provincial portal

As with the first and second doses, you can book via the province online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Via your local public health unit

Find your respective health unit in this registry and visit its website. Most will direct you to their own vaccine booking system there.

Via a local hospital or medical team

Certain hospitals and Ontario Health Team immunization clinics also offer walk-in vaccinations, but not all. Please check with the hospital first before visiting.

Via a pharmacy

To find a participating pharmacy near you, search for your postal code here.

“We're expanding pharmacies and grocery retail workplace clinics for workers, their families and the supporting community as capacity allows,” Ford said.

DON’T FORGET ABOUT POP-UPS & GO-VAXX

Pop-up vaccination clinics are also being deployed at almost 50 locations across Ontario, including GO-VAXX vaccine buses. You can find the GO-VAXX bus schedule here; appointments aren’t necessary.

WORK FOR A LARGE EMPLOYER?

Ford said Ontario is shipping vaccines to large employers like Bruce Power, Ontario’s largest nuclear power facility.

This will soon be expanded to allow businesses to request vaccines for workers, provided they’re able to safely store and administer the shots.

REFRESH MY MEMORY ABOUT RAPID TESTS

Starting Wednesday, Ontario is rolling out a “testing blitz” beginning with pop-up testing sites at popular locations like malls, transit hubs and public libraries.

Ontarians will either receive a take-home rapid test or be administered a rapid antigen test on-site. Up to two million rapid tests will be provided, Elliott said. A list of where and when these sites will be active is available online.

Ontario is also partnering with the Crown-owned Liquor Control Board of Ontario to deploy millions of free rapid antigen tests to 660 participating LCBO locations in the coming weeks. These will arrive at the busiest stores this week before shipping to other locations.

Additional reading and resources:

Omicron is poised to overtake Delta in Ontario: What you need to know

Omicron is making the holidays complicated. 50 COVID experts weigh in with their advice

Will Omicron kill Christmas? Here’s how each public health unit in Ontario is responding

Here’s where Omicron has been found in Ontario

Alberta relaxes COVID restrictions and expands rapid testing as Omicron looms

Why Ontario experts fear Omicron could cause another deadly wave in long-term care

Kevin Jiang is a Toronto-based digital producer for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @crudelykevin