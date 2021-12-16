Both the NBA and NHL have postponed games over the last month with so many players sidelined, and the men’s basketball teams at Tulane and the University of Washington have had cancellations.

But don’t expect the leagues to return to “bubble” play or shut down until things subside. Experts say managing outbreaks is easier with highly vaccinated rosters, and there’s too much at stake to cut back seasons.

6:10 a.m. A summit of European Union leaders is trying to coordinate action to tackle the surge of coronavirus infections across the continent and the emergence of the new Omicron variant while keeping borders open.

The bloc’s leaders want to avoid a confusing mixture of rules with the festive season looming. And they want to ensure all 27 member states are on the same page and that the COVID-19 certificates continues to guarantee unrestricted travel.

But alarming rises in infections have prompted many European governments to implement public health measures and new restrictions in recent weeks.

6:05 a.m. British restaurants and pubs demanded government help as the Omicron variant threatened businesses with closure at the height of the crucial and lucrative Christmas season.

U.K. hospitality appealed to the government for business rates relief and value-added tax discounts, warning that fears about the new variant have already had an impact on the sector, with sales already having plunged by a third in the last 10 days — reflecting 2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) in lost trade.

Jonathan Neame, the chief executive of pub and brewery Shepherd Neame, said the government comments and concerns will throw his business back to the start of the pandemic.

6 a.m. Portugal’s prime minister says he intends to keep tighter COVID-19 border controls in place beyond their planned end on Jan. 9 because of the threat from the highly infectious new Omicron variant.

He says Portugal is also likely to provide another booster shot next year for already vaccinated vulnerable people who are receiving a booster after having the COVID-19 jab earlier this year.

Portugal requires a negative test for all passengers on arriving flights.

Prime Minister António Costa told reporters Thursday that border controls will continue beyond Jan. 9 and could even be tightened. He didn’t elaborate.

The government had previously announced a “contention week” from Jan. 2-9, when working from home is mandatory and schools will be closed.

5:35 a.m. Swedish authorities said Thursday that citizens from fellow Nordic countries will have to show a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate when entering Sweden starting next week.

As of Dec. 21, people from Norway, Finland, Denmark and Iceland no long will have an exemption to the certificate requirement and must also show their passes to enter Sweden.

Swedish Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren also encouraged all travelers to be tested for the coronavirus upon entry due to a “deteriorating” public health situation.

Sweden has previously stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response to the coronavirus.

5:30 a.m. Ontarians ages 18 and older can get their COVID-19 booster shots starting Monday, Dec. 20. Here’s what you need to know.

Ontario premier Doug Ford announced the change in a Wednesday afternoon press conference in an effort to curb the growth of the rapidly expanding Omicron variant, he said. (Previously, boosters for those aged 18 to 49 weren’t to start until Jan. 4.)

Ford also announced the waiting period between receiving one’s second dose and getting the booster was being halved from 168 days to 84 days. Starting Wednesday, Dec. 15, people 50 and older can reschedule their booster appointment to reflect the new 84 day window, health minister Christine Elliott said.

Ford said the province is scaling up capacity to give 200,000 to 300,000 booster shots a day based on demand.

Read more from the Star’s Kevin Jiang: What you need to know as boosters expand next week.

5:25 a.m. One by one, people came down the escalator of the waterfront office tower with light green boxes sticking out of their jacket pockets.

Most had heard from a friend that free COVID rapid antigen tests were available at 10 Bay St. And sure enough, at the back of the food court, in front of a boarded-up commercial unit where a Starbucks used to teem with people, two women stood at a table spreading the word like mild-mannered carnival barkers: “Hello! Rapid COVID tests!”

A sign emblazoned with the Ontario government logo stood beside the table, but the women were employees of Switch Health, a private-sector COVID testing company that also offers paid tests at Pearson airport. The same company was also at Eglinton subway station Wednesday distributing the boxes, which include five tests.

Jordan Paquet, a vice-president of public affairs at Switch Health, said they were participating in the province’s “holiday testing blitz,” where two million rapid tests would be provided by the province at pop-up settings like malls, holiday markets and transit hubs in the GTA and other cities. Details can be found at www.ontario.ca/page/pop-up-holiday-schedule-rapid-antigen-tests.

Read more from the Star’s Katie Daubs.

5:05 a.m. Ontario is giving its COVID-19 booster program a shot in the arm, allowing everyone 18 and up to get a third vaccination as of Monday and slashing the time between doses.

“These vaccines will work and boosters are the best way to prevent the worst,” Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday at Queen’s Park as he announced new measures to blunt the fast-moving Omicron variant — many of which experts have been pushing for weeks.

“Roll up your sleeves one more time. We’re not done. Not yet,” he told a news conference on the same day the federal government advised Canadians to avoid non-essential international travel and Toronto Mayor John Tory said the city will expand its vaccination capacity.

Doses of vaccines will be shipped to large employers — including Bruce Power, Ontario’s largest nuclear power facility — to give more injections quickly as the new strain of COVID-19 takes off just over a week before Christmas.

Read more from the Star’s Rob Ferguson and Robert Benzie.

5 a.m. France is imposing tougher rules on people arriving from the U.K., including a requirement to self-isolate, to slow the spread of COVID-19’s Omicron variant. The measures are introduced after new daily cases in the U.K. rose to a record.

The rise in infections is hitting economic activity across the euro area. Restrictions in the services sector halted recovery in Germany, the region’s biggest economy.

New Zealand reported their first Omicron cases. Singapore eased some of its quarantine requirements to woo back travelers.

4:45 a.m. Sporting venues will soon be limited to half capacity, leaving fans wondering if they will be able to use their tickets to future Raptors and Leafs games.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Wednesday that any venue in the province with a capacity of 1,000 people or more will be capped at 50 per cent starting Saturday at 12:01 a.m. That includes facilities used for sports and recreational fitness activities, concert venues, theatres and cinemas, racing venues, meeting and event spaces and more.

“With Omicron spreading so fast, at such an alarming rate, we need to target the largest crowds indoors, where people are often unmasked,” Ford said.

Read more from the Star’s Laura Armstrong.

4:20 a.m. Indonesia has detected its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in a cleaning worker at a hospital in Jakarta, the country's health minister said Thursday.

The patient has no symptoms and is being quarantined at the Athlete's Village emergency hospital, where the patient worked. The government created the facility in March 2020 to treat COVID-19 patients and as a quarantine venue for Indonesians returning from abroad.

Indonesia’s Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the case was found on Wednesday, and he urged people to continue following recommended health protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining physical distance.