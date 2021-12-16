TORONTO — Ontario's panel of COVID-19 expert advisers is expected to release new modelling this morning on the state of the pandemic in the province.

The new projections come a day after the provincial government announced a series of new measures in response to the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Among them is an accelerated rollout of COVID-19 booster shots, which will be available starting Monday to residents over 18 whose second dose was at least three months ago.

The province also said it will cut capacity to 50 per cent at certain large venues, including sporting arenas and cinemas, starting Saturday.