Girl, 12, hit by school bus in Brampton, Ont.

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police in Brampton, Ont., say a 12-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a school bus this morning.

Peel Regional Police say they were called shortly after 8 a.m. to McMurchy Avenue South and Elgin Drive on reports of a collision.

They say the girl who was struck was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.

Police say the extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.