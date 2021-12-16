Legal pot sales overtake illicit market in Ont.

TORONTO — New data shows sales made through Ontario’s legal cannabis channels have overtaken those made through the illicit market for the first time ever.

The Ontario Cannabis Store says in its second-quarter report that 54.2 per cent of the pot purchases made in the province between July and September were linked to legal retailers.

The provincial pot distributor says sales made through legal channels totalled $394 million for the quarter, up from $204.3 million in the same quarter last year.

The sales amounted to a record 56 million grams of cannabis.