Nearly a quarter of Ontario schools now have COVID cases

COVID in schools

The province is also including data on COVID-19 in schools as part of its daily reporting.

There are 1,167 schools with a reported case of COVID out of 4,844 schools in the province, or 24.09 per cent.

There are 335 new cases reported Thursday for a total of 10,855 reported school-related COVID cases in Ontario.

The province says 60 schools have closed due to outbreaks or operational considerations. It does not include regional closures in a local public health unit area.

To find out if there are COVID cases at your child’s school, use the Star's tracker tool to search.

COVID testing

The seven-day average is at 1,679 cases daily.

The province says 54,724 tests were completed the previous day, and a 7.0 per cent positivity rate, the highest recorded since May 18.

There are 328 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the province, including 147 patients in intensive care testing positive for COVID-19. There are 105 people on ventilators, the highest reported since Oct. 21.

Locally, Ontario reports 505 new cases in Toronto, 206 in Ottawa, 190 in Kingston, 153 in Peel Region, 143 in York Region, 130 in Windsor-Essex and 112 in Halton.

COVID in long-term-care

Meanwhile, the province is reporting that there are no new deaths in long-term-care so the number of residents who have died stays the same at 3,829, in the latest report released by the province.

Ontario is reporting no new long-term-care homes in outbreak, for a total of 11 or 1.8 per cent of LTC homes in the province.

This data is self-reported by the long-term-care homes to the Ministry of Long-Term Care. Daily case and death figures may not immediately match the numbers posted by the local public health units due to lags in reporting time.

Variants of concern

There are 535 more cases of the Delta variant first detected in India, for a cumulative total of 13,210 cases.

There are 26 more cases of the Omicron variant first identified by South Africa, for a cumulative total of 152 cases.

Urbi Khan is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach her via email: urbikhan@thestar.ca