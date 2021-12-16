Travellers nervous, but pushing ahead with plans

TORONTO — Some travellers heading out of Canada say they're worried about surging COVID-19 cases, but are forging ahead with their plans despite the federal government warning against non-essential international travel.

Sanjay Mahar says he is heading to India from Toronto to see his family for the first time in years, having booked the trip a few months ago when case counts were low and vaccination rates high.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to avoid international travel as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has caused cases to spike in recent days.

Mahar says he was upset at the advisory and says it was so last-minute for him that he decided to go see his family anyway, especially his father whose health is poor.