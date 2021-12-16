“I will receive tests from my employer but I kind of wanted to see what the lay of the land was. And it was not great,” she said.

“I think it would be ideal if it could be a much more efficient process, so people did not have to spend a long period of time in a crowded public place.”

In Ottawa, Ryan Wright, who wanted to secure rapid tests in time for his mother-in-law’s visit for Christmas, questioned why the provincial government decided to distribute the rapid tests mostly in the GTA, when other regions are also seeing high COVID-19 case counts.

“To be honest, I don't really understand it,” he said of the province’s holiday testing blitz strategy.

“It seems to be very Toronto centric and Ontario is a massive province with well over … 14 million people.”

Wright added that the scramble for rapid tests “proves just how desperate we are to try and keep ourselves, our friends and our families safe.”

Also on Thursday, five organizations released a joint statement in support of school boards providing teachers and education workers with rapid tests.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association, Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation and Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens said “everyone in all school environments” should have “equal access” to rapid tests.

"It is the responsibility of school boards and the provincial government to facilitate all COVID-19 prevention efforts to ensure test availability, including rapid testing," they added.

The Toronto District School Board has said it’s working with three local hospitals to support schools with COVID-19 testing that is “non-invasive, faster, easier and promotes equity of access” in the event of outbreaks, exposures or when students and staff have COVID-19 symptoms.

Premier Doug Ford has said the province is making millions of free rapid tests available at pop-up sites across the province and has asked the federal government for more.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2021.

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

By Noushin Ziafati, The Canadian Press