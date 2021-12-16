Chatham-Kent renames snowplows after contest

CHATHAM-KENT, ONT. — Anita Shovel, Gordie Plow and Sled Zeppelin will be out clearing the streets of Chatham-Kent, Ont., starting next month.

Those and nine other names were declared the winners of a contest to christen 12 of the municipality's snowplows.

The city says more than 1,000 names were submitted and the list was whittled down to 25 before voting began.

It says more than 5,300 votes were cast.