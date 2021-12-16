‘Serious restrictions’ can help keep schools open, head of science table says

She also said vaccine mandates in schools could help.

A spokesperson for Minister of Health Christine Elliott said “it is strongly recommended” that children receive their second vaccine at least eight weeks after the first and while parents can opt for a faster timeline, “an interval shorter than the recommended eight weeks offers reduced efficacy, reduced long-term protection and a higher risk of myocarditis.”

Toronto mother Bronwen Alsop, who has two young children, is “terrified” about the thought of schools closing to in-person learning and is helping co-ordinate a rally at Queen’s Park in the new year.

“My anxiety is skyrocketing,” she said. “So many parents are losing it emotionally because we can’t see our kids go (through) this trauma again of having online learning and being robbed of the in-person learning they deserve.”

An online petition demanding schools remain open had about 3,500 signatures Thursday evening.

Alsop wants schools to reopen for in-person learning and for public health officials to make use of the province’s test-to-stay program, aimed at keeping kids in schools with multiple COVID cases.

Alsop, who founded Ontario Families Coalition to advocate for in-person learning, said “I personally won’t rest on an emotional level until I physically drop my kids back at school in person on Jan 3. That’s all I want for Christmas — to finally know our kids are finally not being ignored during this pandemic because they don’t vote.”

Mississauga mother of three Romana Siddiqui worries about what a possible pivot to online learning could mean in her home.

“It will create all sorts of other problems for me that I was hoping were a thing of the past,” said Siddiqui, whose children are aged 12, 14 and 17.

She says her oldest son, who is in the midst of applying for universities, has been stressed out — and he’s a self-directed, high-achieving student.

“If he is experiencing increased challenges and anxieties due to COVID-related school closures, I know most of his peers are faring much, much worse,” she added.

Siddiqui, who’s chair of the Parent Involvement Committee for the Peel District School Board, says “many parents feel unhappy, even angry,” about the possible return to virtual schooling.

Siddiqui believes the upcoming provincial election will prompt the Conservative government to take every reasonable measure available to avoid virtual learning in January.

“There will be a lot of public backlash if the decision is made to close schools again,” said Siddiqui.

But Toronto mother Marie Tattersall, whose daughter’s school had an outbreak in September, said “nobody wants to go back to online learning, but schools are not safe.”

She’d like to see teachers and students wearing high-quality N95 masks, improved ventilation with each classroom outfitted with a HEPA unit and a monitor to keep tabs on air quality, and more rapid testing.

Isabel Teotonio is a Toronto-based reporter covering education for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @Izzy74

Kristin Rushowy is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @krushowy