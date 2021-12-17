Betts stars in overtime as IceDogs edge Battalion

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Dakota Betts scored 22 seconds into overtime to lead the Niagara IceDogs past the North Bay Battalion 7-6 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Jake Uberti had two power-play goals and added an assist for Niagara (7-16-1), while Danil Gushchin scored and had three assists. Rodwin Dionicio, Dylan Roobroeck and Alec Leonard rounded out the attack.

Joseph Costanzo made 26 saves for the win.

Brandon Coe and Mitchell Russell had two goals apiece for North Bay (16-8-4), while Michael Podolioukh and Matvey Petrov also found the back of the net.