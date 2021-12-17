5:45 a.m. The push for Canadians to get their vaccine booster shots is ramping up as the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreads across the country, triggering more pandemic restrictions in some provinces.

Starting Monday in Quebec, all bars, restaurants, retail stores and places of worship will be limited to 50 per cent capacity.

Work parties will be banned, as will dancing and karaoke inside bars, clubs and restaurants.

Premier François Legault said yesterday that vaccinations aren't enough to stop the transmission of Omicron as he also reversed a decision to ease indoor gathering limits — keeping the maximum at 10 people over the holidays.

In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford has reintroduced a 50 per cent crowd limit in venues with a capacity of more than 1,000.

The daily tally of new COVID cases in both Ontario and Quebec has soared well above 2,000, and the latest modelling in the two provinces indicates those numbers are poised to balloon further to historic levels unless urgent action is taken to slow Omicron's spread.

5:30 a.m. “Serious restrictions” will help keep Ontario schools open despite the surge of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, says the co-chair of the province’s science table — news that comes as parents’ worries about the possibility of shutdowns continue to grow.

“I don’t think that we need to necessarily stop things full out,” Adalsteinn Brown said Thursday after releasing grim modelling numbers for the coming weeks, adding, “I believe we can do this without closing schools or shutting down businesses that have suffered during previous waves. But it will take serious restrictions that reduce contacts.”

Protocols such as masking and physical distancing, limiting gatherings and encouraging rapid testing and vaccinations, “they all help and they help make sure that we can keep schools open and keep sectors hard hit by the pandemic working,” Brown said.

Read more from the Star’s Kristin Rushowy and Isabel Teotonio.

5:15 a.m. Live theatre only recently returned to the stage after months of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the Omicron variant is forcing the lights to go dark once again.

On Broadway, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," "Tina," "Hamilton" and "Freestyle Love Supreme" have all cancelled performances as a result of COVID outbreaks backstage.

London's West End has also cancelled shows due to surging COVID cases, including "Come From Away," "Matilda the Musical," and a revival of "Cabaret" starring Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne.

5:10 a.m. Ontario is at a crossroads in the struggle against COVID-19.

As Omicron rages and the science table urges “circuit breaker” restrictions to slow it, the Ontario government is considering a redefinition of “fully vaccinated” that would require booster shots be included on updated vaccine passports, the Star has learned.

That policy shift is part of the rapidly evolving public health crisis that has Premier Doug Ford’s government assessing how far to go in combating a new variant that is far more contagious, but hasn’t yet overwhelmed hospitals.

“Neither public health measures nor vaccinations will be enough on their own to blunt the Omicron wave,” Steini Brown, co-chair of the science table and dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health, said Thursday in presenting the latest modelling scenarios.

Read more from the Star’s Rob Ferguson and Robert Benzie.

5 a.m. The Senate gave quick approval Thursday to a new round of pandemic aid after Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland made a pre-Christmas plea to rubber-stamp the help and promised that benefits would flow quickly to businesses and workers in need.

Bill C-2 would provide targeted aid to businesses that are ordered closed and to workers sent home, as part of a local lockdown, as well as wage and rent subsidies to those still recovering from previous pandemic restrictions.

Freeland told senators the government created the measures in case there was another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and argued they're needed even more now with the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

4:30 a.m. Thousands queued up across Ontario Thursday morning for a chance at free COVID-19 rapid test kits from the province, though many left empty-handed.

Eight official rapid test pop-ups in the GTA were organized by the province Thursday, announced only the day before. All but one were indoor and three were in malls.

Each location drew massive lineups and all reportedly ran out of tests early. Lenny Stone, along with hundreds of others, arrived early at Mississauga’s Square One looking for a test.

“It was crazy how many people showed up,” said Stone. “A lot of people were frustrated. They thought it was ridiculous there was only one kiosk distributing. You could feel tension in the air.”

Read more from the Star’s Ben Cohen.