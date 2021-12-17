Ontario reports 3,124 new COVID cases and 72 schools closed

COVID in schools

The province is also including data on COVID-19 in schools as part of its daily reporting.

There are 1,236 schools with a reported case of COVID out of 4,844 schools in the province, or 25.51 per cent.

There are 339 new cases reported Friday for a total of 11,204 reported school-related COVID cases in Ontario.

The province says 72 schools have closed due to outbreaks or operational considerations. It does not include regional closures in a local public health unit area.

COVID testing

The seven-day average is at 1,914 cases daily.

The province says 51,636 tests were completed the previous day, and a 8.2 per cent positivity rate, highest reported since May 11.

There are 358 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the province, including 139 patients in intensive care testing positive for COVID-19. There are 98 people on ventilators.

Locally, Ontario reports 759 new cases in Toronto, 294 in Ottawa, 215 in York Region, 209 in Peel Region, 205 in Kingston and 155 in Durham Region.

COVID in long-term-care

Meanwhile, two more residents in long-term-care have died for a total of 3,831 since the pandemic began, in the latest report released by the province.

Ontario is reporting two more long-term-care homes in outbreak, for a total of 13 or 2.1 per cent of LTC homes in the province.

This data is self-reported by the long-term-care homes to the Ministry of Long-Term Care. Daily case and death figures may not immediately match the numbers posted by the local public health units due to lags in reporting time.

Variants of concern

There are 609 more cases of the Delta variant first detected in India, for a cumulative total of 13,819 cases.

There are 38 more cases of the Omicron variant first identified by South Africa, for a cumulative total of 190 cases.

