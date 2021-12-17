Ontario conducting COVID inspection blitz Saturday

TORONTO — Ontario will embark on an inspection blitz at businesses tomorrow to ensure they're following public health measures as COVID-19 cases surge.

The Ministry of Labour says 150 provincial offences officerswill be deployed across Ontario.

They'll focus their efforts on big box stores, bars, salons and other high-risk settings, ensuring businesses are enforcing distancing requirements, checking vaccine certificates and following other health rules.

The ministry says officers are to take an "education-first approach" to enforcement, but won't hesitate to fine repeat offenders and those willfully flouting the rules.