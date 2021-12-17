Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,739.01, down 0.77 of a point.)
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 10 cents, or 2.8 per cent, to $3.48 on 33.1 million shares.
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX:TVE). Energy. Down 10 cents, or 2.8 per cent, to $3.51 on 20.1 million shares.
TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 13 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $58.71 on 17.5 million shares.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 38 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $29.90 on 14.7 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 54 cents, or 3.6 per cent, to $14.52 on 14.1 million shares.
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Materials. Up 26 cents, or 3.8 per cent, to $7.16 on 13.7 million shares.
Companies in the news:
SNC-Lavalin Inc. (TSX:SNC). Down 39 cents or 1.3 per cent to $29.97. SNC-Lavalin Inc. says it is part of a joint venture that has been awarded a $400-million contract to refurbish components of a Candu nuclear unit at Bruce Power. The Montreal-based company says its Candu Energy Inc and Shoreline Power Group joint venture partners Aecon Group Inc. and United Engineers & Constructors Inc. were awarded a second fuel channel and feeder replacement contract for Bruce Power's Unit 3. SNC-Lavalin holds a 30 per cent share in the project. In 2018, the joint venture was awarded a similar contact for the refurbishment of Unit 6. Both projects will allow the Candu units to continue to operate safely through to 2064. The latest contract covers all necessary planning and execution activities for the reactor refurbishment. Work will begin in 2023 to remove and replace the reactor related components — 480 fuel channels and calandria tubes along with 960 end fittings. They will also remove and replace 980 feeder pipes targeting a project completion in 2026.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Down 54 cents or 3.6 per cent to $14.52. Cenovus Energy Inc. says Strathcona Resources Ltd. will be the purchaser of its Tucker thermal oilsands project in northeast Alberta. Calgary-based Cenovus said Thursday it had reached an $800-million deal to sell the asset, but did not immediately disclose the buyer. Strathcona Resources is a privately held oil and gas company wholly owned by Calgary-based investment firm Waterous Energy Fund and Strathcona employees. Strathcona is an amalgamation of two Waterous Energy Fund portfolio companies, Strath Resources and Cona Resources. The two companies combined in August 2020. At the time, Strathcona said the amalgamated company would be the largest wholly private equity-owned, oil-weighted producer in North America, with production of 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent daily. Cona Resources acquired Pengrowth Energy Corp. in January 2020 for $740 million.
Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX:IMO). Down 51 cents or 1.2 per cent to $42.41. Imperial Oil Ltd. says it expects its capital spending to total $1.4 billion next year. The company says the plan includes the ramp-up of an in-pit tailings project at the Kearl oilsands facility and completion and commissioning of a products pipeline in southern Ontario. It is also making ongoing investments in Kearl’s autonomous fleet and the application of solvent technologies. Imperial forecasts production next year between 425,000 and 440,000 gross oil equivalent barrels per day. Refinery throughput is forecast to be between 395,000 and 405,000 barrels per day with capacity utilization between 92 and 94 per cent. Imperial also says a final investment decision for its Strathcona renewable diesel project is expected next year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2021.
By The Canadian Press
