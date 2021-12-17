Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,739.01, down 0.77 of a point.)

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 10 cents, or 2.8 per cent, to $3.48 on 33.1 million shares.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX:TVE). Energy. Down 10 cents, or 2.8 per cent, to $3.51 on 20.1 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 13 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $58.71 on 17.5 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 38 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $29.90 on 14.7 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 54 cents, or 3.6 per cent, to $14.52 on 14.1 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Materials. Up 26 cents, or 3.8 per cent, to $7.16 on 13.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

SNC-Lavalin Inc. (TSX:SNC). Down 39 cents or 1.3 per cent to $29.97. SNC-Lavalin Inc. says it is part of a joint venture that has been awarded a $400-million contract to refurbish components of a Candu nuclear unit at Bruce Power. The Montreal-based company says its Candu Energy Inc and Shoreline Power Group joint venture partners Aecon Group Inc. and United Engineers & Constructors Inc. were awarded a second fuel channel and feeder replacement contract for Bruce Power's Unit 3. SNC-Lavalin holds a 30 per cent share in the project. In 2018, the joint venture was awarded a similar contact for the refurbishment of Unit 6. Both projects will allow the Candu units to continue to operate safely through to 2064. The latest contract covers all necessary planning and execution activities for the reactor refurbishment. Work will begin in 2023 to remove and replace the reactor related components — 480 fuel channels and calandria tubes along with 960 end fittings. They will also remove and replace 980 feeder pipes targeting a project completion in 2026.