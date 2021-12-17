Cineplex assures seats despite new COVID rules

The Marvel superhero movie is one of the biggest titles of the Christmas movie season which will see the release of several other major titles, including "The Matrix Resurrections," "The King's Man," "Sing 2" and awards hopeful "Licorice Pizza" next weekend.

Cineplex Inc., the country's largest movie chain, says it plans to follow the new government guidelines by moving some guests with reserved tickets to other seats in less-filled auditoriums when they arrive.

"We appreciate our guests' patience and understanding as our local teams do their best to implement these new mandated changes under very tight timelines," the company said in a statement.

"Our priority is first to implement these new guidelines, and secondly, to safely accommodate all of our guests with tickets to upcoming showtimes."

Landmark Cinemas, which operates a fewer number of cinemas in the province, says the latest capacity limits will have little noticeable impact.

"Moviegoers will be able to experience 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' in all Landmark theatres without change to their previously purchased seats," the company said in a statement, noting it has larger venues in Kanata, Whitby, Kitchener, and Waterloo.

"We will monitor ticket sales to ensure we are in compliance with the government's order to maintain 50 per cent occupancy in the complex."

Other provinces have taken different approaches to theatre capacity and distancing measures.

Rules in British Columbia and Quebec match Ontario, while most theatres in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are capped at 50 per cent capacity and subject to physical distancing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2021.

By David Friend, The Canadian Press