Omicron surge puts pressure on COVID testing system

While rapid tests are handy, it’s crucial to follow up on a positive test result by isolating, along with members of your household, and confirming with a PCR test for you and everyone you live with, he added.

A spokesperson for Ontario Health said in an email that the province’s lab network is currently operating below its peak PCR testing capacity, “and as of Dec. 16, is completing 90 per cent of tests within two days of collection and 71 per cent within one day of collection.”

Justin Bates, CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association, said there’s “no question” demand has increased at pharmacies for PCR tests in recent weeks. But that’s also due to the introduction of testing for people with symptoms at about 800 locations.

Staff within pharmacies are “stretched” as they’re also doing third shots, but there should be capacity to deal with surges, he added.

Sara Allin, an associate professor at the Dalla Lana School of Public Health, said testing capacity has been a concern throughout the pandemic, but especially now that the virus is even more contagious than ever before.

“The urgency for rapid turnaround of test results is greater now than ever,” she added. Keeping up with “the increasing volume is going to be a huge test in the next coming days.”

If Omicron overruns the testing system, it will be tricky to track how many positive cases there actually are. But health officials will still be able to capture the “magnitude of the wave” by looking at hospitalization rates, she said.

Allin also urges people to complete the critical steps of isolating and following up with a PCR test, after a positive rapid test.

“I think the issue is going to be, not only to taking the tests, but acting on what you find with your positive test, so waiting, cancelling that event, or delaying it until you get a negative PCR test, is going to be the critical application of this,” she said.

The rapid tests are a “phenomenal tool,” but how we use them is crucial to “contributing to our safety and maintaining some of our social connections that we hope to have over the winter.

May Warren is a Toronto-based breaking news reporter for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @maywarren11