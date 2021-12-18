Ontario reporting 3,301 cases, highest COVID-19 case count in more than seven months

The provincial data now includes a cumulative number of people who have received booster doses. In Ontario, 1,727,744 people have received three doses of any Health Canada approved vaccine.

COVID-19 in schools

The province is also including data on COVID-19 in schools as part of its daily reporting.

As of Friday, there are 1,236 schools with a reported case of COVID-19 out of 4,844 schools in the province, or 25.51 per cent.

There are 339 new cases reported Friday for a total of 11,204 reported school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

The province says 72 schools have closed due to outbreaks or operational considerations. It does not include regional closures in a local public health unit area.

To find out if there are COVID-19 cases at your child’s school, use the Star’s tracker tool to search.

COVID-19 testing

The seven-day average is at 2,156 cases daily. Ontario’s seven-day average for deaths is at 5.8 daily.

There are 382 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the province, including 138 patients in intensive care testing positive for COVID-19. There are 99 people on ventilators.

Locally, there are 851 cases in Toronto, 256 in Ottawa, 246 in Peel, 242 in York Region and 186 in Simcoe—Muskoka.

COVID-19 in long-term care

Meanwhile, the province is reporting that there are no new deaths in long-term care so the number of residents who have died stays the same at 3,831 in the latest report released by the province.

There are two more long-term care homes in outbreak, for a total of 15 or 2.4 per cent of LTC homes in the province.

This data is self-reported by the long-term-care homes to the Ministry of Long-Term Care. Daily case and death figures may not immediately match the numbers posted by the local public health units due to lags in reporting time.

Variants of concern

As of Friday, there were 609 more cases of the Delta variant first detected in India, for a cumulative total of 13,819 cases since Oct. 31.

There were 38 more cases of the Omicron variant first identified by South Africa, for a cumulative total of 190 cases.

