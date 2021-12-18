Rapid tests selling online for inflated prices highlights COVID-19 testing inequity in GTA

“And as we’re seeing the rollout of rapid antigen tests, this is again systemic discrimination on repeat. Neighbourhoods that have poverty and the highest positivity rates, have the least access,” he said.

Taking an “equity blind approach” yet again also leads to people trying to take advantage of these disparities by selling free tests they had the ability to acquire, he explained.

Some kits are being resold online. They appear to be Rapid Response antigen tests, the same brand being handed out by the province. Posters on Craigslist and TikTok were asking anywhere between $80 and $100 per box of five tests.

“It’s morally repugnant in a pandemic that some people are looking to profit off life-saving measures by grabbing free antigen tests,” said Boozary.

One seller said that they had gotten the test kit from their workplace free of cost.

In March 2020, Ontario announced fines of up to $500,000 for those who raise prices significantly for “necessary goods” which at the time included PPE, non-prescription medications to treat COVID-19 symptoms, personal hygiene products and disinfectants. These fines were also aimed at those who listed these items on online classifieds platforms for inflated prices.

Several Toronto Shoppers Drug Marts have stopped selling rapid antigen tests as take-home kits, but rapid antigen tests are still available inside the pharmacy for $40.

Boozary said that people who have the greatest need for these tests should be given priority, without the cost barrier.

“We’ve gone through this so many times. If we can’t hardwire these learnings, it’s the same communities left out,” he said.

Boozary said he hopes that whatever tests are not being used can be donated to places like community centres, where their staff and clients have not had access to free rapid tests from the province.

The Ministry told the Star that two million rapid tests were provided for free at pop-up testing sites in “high traffic” areas such as malls, public libraries, and transit hubs.

“We recognize there is significant demand for rapid tests and are pleased to see so many people embrace the opportunity to add an extra layer of protection,” said the Ministry.

But, the Ministry added that Ontario has a limited supply of rapid tests and “every single test” the province has received from the federal government has gone out to workplaces, hospitals, home and community care settings, schools and child care centres along with the pop-ups.

Ahead of new health restrictions that will go into effect Sunday that limits capacity to 50 per cent for most indoor settings including restaurants, malls and sports venues, and limits on indoor gatherings reduced to 10 people — acquiring the rapid tests is being seen as a necessity for small holiday gatherings.

At the Eaton Centre in Toronto, the mall appeared to be busy, but the news of Omicron’s spread and rising case counts have stunted any last minute holiday shopping, said Jashan Kaur, one of the managers at Canadian Personalized Ornaments, a Christmas ornament kiosk in the mall.

She and the other manager said foot traffic was down Saturday and they felt the mall was less busy than usual, for the final weekend before Christmas Day.

“There aren’t many customers, as there should be for Christmas time,” she said, adding that the mall was much busier at the start of the week.

Everything has changed as the numbers have gone up, and if that mall is less busy that’s an indication people might be staying home, said Dr. Anna Banerji, a pediatrician and an infectious disease physician at the University of Toronto.

But stocking up on rapid tests and using them to justify gatherings is a problem, she explained.

“If you’re going to someplace where you have to go, like a long-term care facility, it makes sense ... but having them as an excuse to be at larger events, that’s not what it was meant for,” she explained.

It could give a false sense of security.

“You might not be symptomatic, and the test is not perfect. People still need to be cautious,” she said.

Akrit Michael is a breaking news reporter, working out of the Star’s radio room in Toronto. Reach him via email: amichael@thestar.ca

Olivia Bowden is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach her via email: obowden@thestar.ca