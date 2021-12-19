No winning ticket for Saturday's Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $10.8 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 jackpot.
However, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a lottery player in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 22 will be an estimated $14 million.
By The Canadian Press
