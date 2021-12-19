No winning ticket for Saturday's Lotto 649 jackpot

News 02:59 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $10.8 million jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 jackpot.

However, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a lottery player in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 22 will be an estimated $14 million.

By The Canadian Press

