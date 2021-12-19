Two people injured in Brampton shooting

TORONTO — Two people suffered gunshot wounds early Sunday near a banquet hall northwest of Toronto.
Peel Regional Police say the incident occurred around 3:45 a.m. in Brampton, Ont.
Police say the victims were a male and a female.
They say the pair suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.
By The Canadian Press
