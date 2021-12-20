Indoor social gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people, while outdoor gatherings can only have 25.

5:45 a.m. Cancelling flights, paring down gatherings and wrangling rapid tests and booster shots have become the new hallmarks of the 2021 holiday season as the highly contagious Omicron variant has led to an explosion of COVID-19 cases in Ontario. Even some NHL teams will be staying at home.

And, with Christmas less than a week away, holiday plans are being quickly re-evaluated, or tossed out completely, according to a new study by Forum Research provided exclusively to the Star.

Fifty-one per cent of Ontario residents surveyed will be celebrating only with their immediate household, according to the poll, published Monday.

Read more from the Star’s Olivia Bowden.

5:35 a.m. The COVID-19 Omicron variant is “just raging around the world,” the White House's top medical adviser said Sunday as President Joe Biden prepares to issue “a stark warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “the real problem” for the U.S. hospital system is that “we have so many people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who have not yet been vaccinated.”

The prospect of a winter chilled by a wave of coronavirus infections is a severe reversal from the optimism projected by Biden some 10 months ago, when he suggested at a CNN town hall that the country would essentially be back to normal by this Christmas. Biden has been careful not to overpromise, yet confidence in the country has been battered by an unrelenting wave of COVID-19 mutations and variations that have left many Americans emotionally exhausted, dispirited and worried about infections.

5:30 a.m. Mere weeks after raising the curtain to in-person audiences following a once-in-a-generation shutdown, many theatres are finding themselves back where they were in March 2020. Amid rising COVID-19 case counts, the threat of the Omicron variant and new capacity limits introduced by the province, production companies across Ontario are once again being forced to cancel or postpone upcoming productions.

On Sunday, Mirvish Productions announced that it has cancelled its highly-anticipated production of “Leopoldstadt.” Tom Stoppard’s Olivier Award-winning play was scheduled to make its North American premiere at the Princess of Wales Theatre on Jan. 22 for a seven-week engagement.

“The sudden arrival of the Omicron variant has made it impossible for me to fulfil my dream of presenting ‘Leopoldstadt’, a play that greatly moved me when I saw it in January 2020 at its first preview performance,” said show presenter David Mirvish in a statement issued Sunday.

Read more from the Star’s Joshua Chong.

5:20 a.m. Quebec is tightening public health measures again today as COVID-19 cases spike across the province.

Premier François Legault announced tougher measures last week to combat the Omicron variant as the province reported a jump in hospitalizations, with record-breaking cases for the province's daily tally over the weekend.

The government backtracked on increasing the maximum of indoor gatherings to 20, maintaining the maximum at 10 people instead.

Bars, restaurants, retail stores, places of worship and entertainment activities are to operate at half capacity as of today.

The Quebec government is also reintroducing a ban on karaoke and dancing, and all sports tournaments and competitions are suspended until further notice.

5:15 a.m. New COVID-19 restrictions ranging from audience capacities on large venues to the number of people able to attend indoor gatherings are in effect today.

The health measures are scheduled to last until Jan. 31.

Health officials say the restrictions, which also include the cancellation of all New Year's Eve parties, are being implemented over fears of the Omicron variant overwhelming B.C. hospitals.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said the Omicron variant is adding new and more complex challenges to managing the pandemic.

B.C. reported 302 cases of the Omicron variant on Friday, up from 135 on Thursday.

5:05 a.m. Canada's battle to contain the Omicron variant continues on multiple fronts today, with three provinces reintroducing public health restrictions and a fourth expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

British Columbia and Quebec are both capping capacity at bars and restaurants at 50 per cent as of today, while Newfoundland and Labrador has limited bars to 50 per cent and restaurants to 75 per cent with physical distancing in effect.

B.C. is also limiting indoor social gatherings to a maximum of 10 people.

Ontario, meanwhile, is expanding COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility to all adults, provided it's been at least three months since they received their second dose.

5 a.m. Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the Omicron variant.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote.

The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel and marks a change to pandemic practices between the two nations with close diplomatic relations. The U.S. will join a growing list of European countries and other destinations to which Israelis are barred from traveling, and from which returning travelers must remain in quarantine.

A parliamentary committee is expected to give the measure final approval. Once authorized, the travel ban will take effect at midnight Wednesday morning.