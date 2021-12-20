BMO to buy Bank of the West for US$16.3 billion

TORONTO — BMO Financial Group has signed a deal with French bank BNP Paribas to buy its U.S. subsidiary Bank of the West for US$16.3 billion.

The bank says the purchase will be funded primarily with existing capital.

BMO says the agreement, which involved its Chicago-based subsidiary BMO Harris Bank, will strengthen its expansion in the United States.

The bank says the purchase of San Francisco-based Bank of the West will provide it with a complementary footprint, including in the highly attractive California market.