Ontario reports 3,784 new COVID cases, nearly 10% of tests coming back positive

COVID in schools

The province is also including data on COVID-19 in schools as part of its daily reporting.

There are 1,288 schools with a reported case of COVID out of 4,844 schools in the province, or 26.59 per cent.

There are 331 new cases reported Monday for a total of 11,543 reported school-related COVID cases in Ontario.

The province says nine schools have closed due to outbreaks or operational considerations. It does not include regional closures in a local public health unit area.

To find out if there are COVID cases at your child’s school, use the Star's tracker tool to search.

COVID testing and hospitalizations

The seven-day average is at 2,863 new cases daily.

The province says 44,123 tests were completed the previous day, with a 9.7 per cent positivity rate, shy of the record rate of 10.9% reported in April and well above average for the entire pandemic.

There are 284 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the province, including 152 patients in intensive care testing positive for COVID-19 and 12 more in the ICU with critical illness related to COVID. There are 109 people on ventilators, which is below average for data reported since May 2020 (the earliest data available) and just about at the median for the same timeframe.

The province notes that, as is common on weekends, more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not report numbers.

“We anticipate the number of hospitalized patients may increase when reporting compliance increases,” the province says.

Locally, Ontario reports 1,056 new cases in Toronto, 381 in Peel Region, 310 in York Region, 273 in Ottawa, 240 in Halton Region and 142 in Durham Region.

COVID in long-term-care

Meanwhile, the province is reporting that there are no new deaths in long-term-care so the number of residents who have died stays the same at 3,831, in the latest report released by the province.

Ontario is reporting no new long-term-care homes in outbreak, for a total of 15 or 2.4 per cent of LTC homes in the province.

This data is self-reported by the long-term-care homes to the Ministry of Long-Term Care. Daily case and death figures may not immediately match the numbers posted by the local public health units due to lags in reporting time.

Variants of concern

There are 322 new cases of the Delta variant first detected in India, for a cumulative total of 14,721 cases.

There are 90 new cases of the Omicron variant first identified by South Africa, for a cumulative total of 340 cases.

Urbi Khan is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach her via email: urbikhan@thestar.ca