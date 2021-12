Omicron strains COVID testing capacity in Ontario

There are signs that COVID-19 testing capacity is being stretched in Ontario as the highly contagious Omicron variant takes hold.

Ottawa Public Health advised health workers in a memo last week that virus testing is no longer available to everyone "in a timely manner" due to a surge in demand.

As a result, public health says people who have symptoms but can’t get a test should assume they have been infected with the Omicron variant and isolate for 10 days regardless of their vaccination status.

The rule will also apply to household contacts of the person with symptoms, the health unit said, as it’s aiming to preserve tests for essential workers and vulnerable populations.