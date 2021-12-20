Family, friends struggle with loss of mom, 3 kids

"When I finally found out the news I couldn't believe it. I was outside with my husband and kids and started screaming," she said.

"We're scared to get in the car, but we all had to get in the car to drive to the hospital. My kids were crying saying, 'I don't want to die, Mommy, I'm scared.'"

In a written statement read out by Martin, the sisters' parents said life "stopped making sense" the moment Ciasullo and her daughters died.

"The next following days and really a year was a blur. I'm really not sure how we survived or got by. The tragedy is unbearable, there are no words ... our world is over as we know it," Lilianna and Kazimierz Lugiewicz said.

Ciasullo and her daughters came over nearly every day, and the pair said they continually look at the front doors waiting for the four to walk in. "Every sound or not I think it's them until I'm kicked back into reality. Our home is not a home anymore without them," they said.

Agata Bonsu said Ciasullo had been her best friend for 25 years, the last six of which they spent living only a street apart from each other. It was only inevitable that their daughters also grew close, she told the court, describing countless playdates, birthdays and dinners spent together.

Bonsu recalled saying goodbye on the day the four were laid to rest.

"I did (Ciasullo's) makeup for the last time while she laid cold in the coffin. I put a friendship bracelet on Klara for my daughter so she can wear it for eternity. And I kissed Lili and Mila goodbye. All I wanted was for them to wake up but that wasn't going to happen," she said.

On top of her own grief, Bonsu said she feels "overwhelmed with sadness" for her daughters, who struggle to understand what happened to their friends.

"Olivia, the four-year-old, asked me for about six months when Lili was coming back from heaven, and why she didn't take her phone with her so at least she could FaceTime her," she said.

Ciasullo was an elementary school teacher with the Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board, and her sister-in-law previously described her as "the glue that held everything together."

The deadly crash prompted a public outpouring of grief, and an online fundraiser for the family raised hundreds of thousands of dollars.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2021.

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press