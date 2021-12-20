As ‘Hunger Games’ scramble for vaccine doses returns, Toronto officials urge residents to have patience, persistence

On social media Torontonians using the provincial booking system to get booster shots expressed frustration at being offered appointments in February, March or “dates coming soon.”

It was a similar scramble for people trying to book a third vaccine dose through pharmacies, many of which have been swamped by the surge in demand ahead of holiday gatherings.

Unlike earlier this year when there was frenzied competition for first- and second-dose appointments, the limiting factor this time is staff to administer doses and run clinics, not supply of the vaccine itself, officials said.

In Ottawa, the public health unit announced residents there looking for booster shots would find “no or very few” available appointments, urging them to check back later while officials try to boost capacity.

York Region is dealing with the surge in demand by prioritizing clinic appointments for residents aged 50 or older, who are at highest risk of severe illness if they get infected, and asking younger residents to try pharmacies.

Ontario does not have a centralized booking system for all vaccination options.

Leaders of municipalities in the GTA-Hamilton issued a statement after a conference call Monday, urging the Ontario government “to incentivize more pharmacies and doctors to offer vaccinations and to mount a province-wide campaign to recruit retired health-care workers to join local vaccination teams.”

They also want the provincial and federal governments to “immediately consider the reinstatement of pandemic pay for paramedics, public health nurses, along with redeployed employees working in long-term-care homes, and emergency and temporary shelters.

“This previous temporary measure, which was in effect for a period of time in 2020, has once again become a priority vital to the continued provision of these services in the coming months as we continue to ask more and more of our front-line workers.”

David Rider is the Star’s City Hall bureau chief and a reporter covering city hall and municipal politics. Follow him on Twitter: @dmrider