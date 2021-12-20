Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Canadian National Railway Co. (TSX:CNR). Down $9.62 or 5.86 per cent to $154.50 — Canadian National Railway Co. says Jim Vena has removed himself from of the running to become the company's new CEO. CN says Vena, a former executive favoured by activist shareholder TCI Fund Management Ltd. to run the company, notified the board on Sunday that he is no longer interested in pursuing the role and has withdrawn from the process. The Montreal-based company says it provided the update on its search process on Monday because TCI has called a special meeting of shareholders for March 2022, with one goal being to have Vena appointed CEO of CN. CN says it expects to complete the CEO search process and announce a replacement for outgoing CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest in January. Ruest had been a target for replacement by TCI. CN says its search committee has identified and continues to interview a number of candidates.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX:ATD). Up 78 cents or 1.6 per cent to $49.67 — Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says it has signed a deal with Pic Quik to purchase 19 convenience stores and two non-operating properties in New Mexico. The Quebec-based company says the sites, largely in southern New Mexico, are a strategic fit with its existing network. Alex Miller, Couche-Tard's executive vice-president of operations for North America, says the acquisition will help the company build on its strong network in the state. He says the company is pleased to welcome the Pic Quik locations and team to its Circle K family in New Mexico. Financial terms of the acquisition, which closed last week, were not disclosed. Couche-Tard operates more than 14,000 convenience stores in 26 countries and territories, with about 10,800 of those selling gas.

