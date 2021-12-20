Frustration mounts for people scrambling to book COVID-19 tests

They managed to book a drive-thru test in Mississauga for Thursday, with results available in another five to seven days, said Bear.

He wishes there was a way to report his positive rapid tests to the city so they can begin contact tracing to limit any spread from his positive case. While his wife and daughter tested negative using rapid tests, they want to be sure of the results.

Peterborough’s public health unit is allowing residents to upload positive rapid test results to its system as of Monday.

Checking multiple COVID-19 test booking sites in the GTA on Monday, many only had tests available at the end of the week or next week.

Some private clinics like Switch Health and FH Health have PCR testing available, but it can cost upwards of $180.

PCR tests are also available for symptomatic people, along with asymptomatic people, at various pharmacies across Ontario.

Last month, pharmacists raised concerns about symptomatic people walking into pharmacies for testing and putting others at risk.

There are over 600 pharmacy locations that offer pickup and take-home tests, on-site testing or drop-off tests for education workers who got tests through their school boards, said Justin Bates, CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association.

Not all offer all three and it was left up to pharmacies about what they feel comfortable with, he said.

“There is going to be a need for patience and kindness with respect for capacity, because the system is at capacity across all parts of the system, for vaccination, all the testing ... people may not be getting an appointment as quickly as they did two weeks ago,” he said.

Dr. Andrew Boozary, director of social medicine and population health at the University Health Network, said it’s great that people are taking rapid antigen tests at home.

He also said there needs to be a more consistent way of getting test results to public health units, as well as a need to provide better access and resources in underfunded areas.

“Testing capacity is going to be so crucial,” he said, adding it is also crucial to ensure there is a “feedback loop to public health units.”

Lab technicans are the unsung heroes of the pandemic as they are working around the clock to get results out, but the underinvestment in Ontario’s health-care infrastructure becomes noticeable in these pivotal moments, Boozary said.

With files from The Canadian Press

Olivia Bowden is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach her via email: obowden@thestar.ca