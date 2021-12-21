As Omicron surges in Ontario, DIY contact tracing could soon be the norm

But in the meantime, it’s up to individuals to reach out to the people they’ve been in contact with if they test positive, and not wait for a PCR test to confirm an at-home rapid one, he said.

“Call everyone, tell them to isolate, tell them to get a rapid test, tell them to get a PCR test if they’re feeling symptomatic,” he said. “That’s the thing to do, and it underscores the importance of rapid tests. Rapid tests are the new contact tracing; they don’t do the same thing but they will fulfil the same function in terms of trying to break chains of transmission.”

Furness recommends looking back about five days, but it depends on if you know when you might have been exposed and when that was.

That’s what 29-year-old Alexandra Floyd did last week after she suddenly felt “very achy” and tested positive with a rapid test last Tuesday.

She immediately isolated and told everyone she’d seen in the last few days, well before she got a call from Toronto Public Health on Friday night, to inform her she’d tested positive on a subsequent PCR test, despite being double vaccinated.

The contact tracer told her to isolate for 10 days, but did not ask for her contacts. Luckily she had already told the contact herself.

“You really have to take control yourself,” she said. “Just go back and get on your phone and text, that’s all you can do.”

Contact tracing was more important when cases were low, and when we didn’t have rapid at-home tests, said U of T’s Furness.

“And I think that’s a big seismic shift, when we have thousands and thousands of cases we can’t control.”

Instead he believes people should be enabled with rapid tests, and told to call their own contacts, as Floyd did.

What would be doable, Furness added, is for public health units to try to “passively collect” data on where people think they were exposed, to better understand where Omicron is being spread.

It’s something the Peterborough Public Health unit is already doing, asking people to fill out a brief survey if they have a positive result on a rapid test.

“The data will be used for surveillance purposes and will not go toward our formal reported case counts,” said spokesperson Sarah Gill in an emailed statement.

“We are anticipating with the surge in cases due to the Omicron variant, our capacity for contact tracing and testing will be limited. We are hoping that residents use this confidential survey to assist in providing us with an understanding of the spread of COVID-19 in our region.”

Testing sites at Ottawa Public Health are experiencing “an unprecedented surge and cannot keep up with demand,” according to a statement from the health unit’s official Twitter account posted Monday, and high-risk contacts will not receive a call from the unit, its website says.

It’s a similar situation in Kingston where residents are told, “Do not wait for a phone call from KFL&A Public Health,” on the health unit website. “Notify your close contacts and encourage them to isolate for 10 days from their last exposure to you and be tested.”

It can be a bit daunting to do this, said Floyd. But most people she contacted appreciated knowing that she had COVID, “especially around now because everyone’s going home, seeing their families.”

Fortunately no one tested positive except her partner and they’re both doing fine, her achiness quickly progressed into coldlike symptoms — although they cancelled plans to see family in Thunder Bay and are spending the holiday break isolating together.

For now, they’re just happy to be feeling OK, even if Christmas is looking a lot different from what they’d imagined.

“It is what it is, and as long as we’re healthy that’s all that matters,” she said.

“To be honest, it’s coming for all of us.”

