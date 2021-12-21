A professional group representing medical laboratory professionals warned last week that labs are under "extreme pressure" from the ongoing case spike and would likely be unable to keep up with the projected explosive growth.

"The wave of new cases would completely overwhelm our laboratories which are already just hanging on by an ever-thinning thread," Michelle Hoad, CEO of the Medical Laboratory Professionals' Association of Ontario, said in a statement.

The group said people should follow public health measures and get vaccinated as soon as possible to keep the spread at a minimum.

Meanwhile, at least one Ontario region put out a call for businesses in the community to offer up their physical locations for vaccine clinics as the province rushes to get boosters to residents.

Waterloo Region said it's looking for businesses to host on-site clinics for staff and their families, now that 350,000 residents have become eligible for booster shots. It said the region is looking to replicate "en masse" a vaccine clinic model that a few dozen local businesses used successfully in the summer.

Ford was among the Ontarians who received a third shot on Tuesday. On social media, he shared a photo from the Toronto pharmacy where he received a third shot.

"It is critical that every Ontarian is protected from Omicorn," he wrote on Twitter. "If you are eligible for your vaccine and booster, please sign up today."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2021.

By Holly McKenzie-Sutter, The Canadian Press