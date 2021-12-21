TORONTO — Ontario's top doctor is set to give an update today on COVID-19 in the province, as the Omicron variant puts increasing pressure on health systems.
Dr. Kieran Moore is expected to hold his weekly briefing on the state of the pandemic at 3 p.m.
The update comes as officials in some regions report health centres can't keep up with the surge in demand for tests.
Ottawa Public Health has asked residents who have symptoms but can't access a timely test to assume they are infected and self-isolate.
A similar strain on testing resources was reported in Kingston last week, and other health units have said they are bracing for the same problems.
Meanwhile, the Unity Health hospital network in Toronto says it has made the "difficult decision" to pause non-essential ambulatory care and surgical procedures, with the exception of urgent cases.
"Right now we need to focus all of our efforts, our people and resources on caring for our patients and assuring that we have the capacity to meet the demands of the pandemic," Tim Rutledge, the network's president and CEO, said in a statement.
By The Canadian Press
A professional group representing medical laboratory professionals warned last week that labs are under "extreme pressure" from the ongoing case spike and would likely be unable to keep up with the projected explosive growth.
"The wave of new cases would completely overwhelm our laboratories which are already just hanging on by an ever-thinning thread," Michelle Hoad, CEO of the Medical Laboratory Professionals' Association of Ontario, said in a statement.
The group said people should follow public health measures and get vaccinated as soon as possible to keep the spread at a minimum.
Meanwhile, at least one Ontario region put out a call for businesses in the community to offer up their physical locations for vaccine clinics as the province rushes to get boosters to residents.
Waterloo Region said it's looking for businesses to host on-site clinics for staff and their families, now that 350,000 residents have become eligible for booster shots. It said the region is looking to replicate "en masse" a vaccine clinic model that a few dozen local businesses used successfully in the summer.
Ford was among the Ontarians who received a third shot on Tuesday. On social media, he shared a photo from the Toronto pharmacy where he received a third shot.
"It is critical that every Ontarian is protected from Omicorn," he wrote on Twitter. "If you are eligible for your vaccine and booster, please sign up today."
