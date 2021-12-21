Investors should be wary of social media FOMO

“They might actually be shilling for some investment promoter without disclosing the relationship. Or they may be unintentionally oversimplifying things.”

For instance, he explained that people on social media may not acknowledge the odds against achieving success or may downplay or not understand the risks involved.

"They may simply be overestimating their investment acumen, mistakenly believing they were insightful and skilled when in fact they just got lucky," he added.

Gross cautions investors to always remember that social media is “mostly just gossip.”

“While there’s certainly some good advice to be found on social media, an awful lot of what’s there is ill-informed speculation and unreliable opinion, often asserted as if it’s factual. People might have a hard time telling the two apart. Consequently, investors should be skeptical about anything they see there.”

For investors considering do-it-yourself investing, Gross recommended they explore tools available from credible sources such as investment regulatory bodies, which includes the Ontario Securities Commission.

So far, FOMO hasn’t led Sills or Empringham to make any investment decisions they regret.

Sills explained that FOMO inspired her to learn more about certain investing topics, such as cryptocurrency. “I try to count what I have accomplished,” she said when explaining how she resists feelings of FOMO. "I try to remind myself that there’s not a certain amount I need invested by 30 or 35."

Likewise, Empringham said he’s avoided acting on FOMO by convincing himself to do what’s right for him and not necessarily following others.

“I try to centre my decisions based on what I need, and less about what everyone else is doing. With that, I find excitement and happiness in doing things that will help me and what I value most,” he said.

“One of those values is to do what’s best for people and the planet. If I don’t see that reflected in the investments others are considering, it’s often easier for me to feel OK with not participating.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2021.

By Leah Golob, The Canadian Press