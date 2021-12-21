Ontario reporting 395 new Omicron cases as vaccinations surpass 200K mark for first time in months

COVID in schools

The province is also including data on COVID-19 in schools as part of its daily reporting.

There are 1,248 schools with a reported case of COVID out of 4,844 schools in the province, or 25.76 per cent.

There are 211 new cases reported Tuesday for a total of 11,777 reported school-related COVID cases in Ontario.

The province says 10 schools have closed due to outbreaks or operational considerations. It does not include regional closures in a local public health unit area.

To find out if there are COVID cases at your child’s school, use the Star’s tracker tool to search.

COVID testing

The province says 49,285 tests were completed the previous day, and a 9.9 per cent positivity rate.

There are 412 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the province, including 153 patients in intensive care testing positive for COVID-19. There are 105 people on ventilators.

Locally, Ontario reports 901 new cases in Toronto, 359 in Ottawa, 345 in York Region, 280 in Peel Region, 245 in Halton Region, 118 in Kingston and 160 in Durham Region.

COVID in long-term-care

Meanwhile, the province is reporting that there are no new deaths in long-term-care so the number of residents who have died stays the same at 3,831, in the latest report released by the province.

Ontario is reporting two more long-term-care homes in outbreak, for a total of 19 or 3.0 per cent of LTC homes in the province.

This data is self-reported by the long-term-care homes to the Ministry of Long-Term Care. Daily case and death figures may not immediately match the numbers posted by the local public health units due to lags in reporting time.

Variants of concern

There are 569 more cases of the Delta variant first detected in India, for a cumulative total of 15,290 cases.

There are 395 more cases of the Omicron variant first identified by South Africa, for a cumulative total of 735 cases.

Urbi Khan is a Toronto-based staff reporter for the Star. Reach her via email: urbikhan@thestar.ca