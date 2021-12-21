'IMMEDIATELY STOP USING': Major recalls of lawnmowers sold at Costco, ranges at Best Buy, Walmart deodorants and H&M clothes trigger multiple Health Canada warnings

"In some homes, the ranges could tip-over if a heavy weight is placed on an open oven door, posing a risk of burn injuries from hot food or liquids in cooking containers," Health Canada said in its "injury hazard" warning.

A third recall involves the viscose-polyester-elastane blended H&M girls ribbed two-piece pyjamas. The model number 1044037 is indicated on the label, and the UPC codes are: 1044037001 (Light Pink) and 1044037002 (Taupe).

Health Canada has determined that these products do not meet the flammability requirements for children’s sleepwear of the Children’s Sleepwear Regulations.

"Loose-fitting children’s sleepwear can contact ignition sources such as stove elements, candles, and matches more readily than tight-fitting sleepwear, and once ignited will burn rapidly, potentially resulting in severe burns to large areas of the child’s body," Health Canada said in its recall warning.

As of December 03, 2021, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact H&M for a full refund.

Another recall involves H&M Girl’s Hair Clip with LED Light in the shape of a black cat with fake hair, and pink bats in hair. The product comes with two button batteries that provide power to the hair clip.

"The battery compartment of the hair clip may break and expose the button batteries posing a choking and ingestion hazard to young children," Health Canada said in its warning. "Button batteries can become lodged in a child's throat if swallowed. The child's saliva instantly triggers an electrical current causing a chemical reaction that can burn through the esophagus, the wind pipe and the main artery in as little as two hours. Even after the battery is removed, the severity of the burn can continue to worsen."

For more information, consumers may contact H&M Customer Service toll-free at 1-855-272-7007 from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. CT Sunday through Saturday or online at Customer Service | Help & Support | H&M US (hm.com)

Lastly, various Old Spice and Secret Antiperspirant/Deodorant Spray Products that are packaged in aerosol and sold at Walmart and other stores have been recalled due to the detection of benzene.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, according to Health Canada.

"Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. Based on exposure modeling and the cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (IRIS database), daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences," the warning states.

The company has received no report(s) of incidents or injuries related to the use of these products in Canada, Health Canada said Tuesday, Dec. 21.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and discard them immediately," Health Canada said.