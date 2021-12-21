'IMMEDIATELY STOP USING': Major recalls of lawnmowers sold at Costco, ranges at Best Buy, Walmart deodorants and H&M clothes trigger multiple Health Canada warnings

A number of recalls are being put into motion by some big-name stores across Canada due to health and safety hazards.
One of the recalls involves the Lawnmaster 60V 19-inch mower with model number CLMFT6018A purchased on Costco.ca.
"The blade on the lawnmower may become detached and fall off during use, posing a risk of injury to the user or bystanders," Health Canada said in its recall warning.
As of Dec. 15, the company has received one report of the blade detaching in Canada, and no reports of injury.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawnmower and return to a Costco warehouse for a full refund," Health Canada said.
Costco confirmed Tuesday (Dec. 21) the recalled item is Costco Item #1150915 sold on Costco.ca between April 2017 and June 202.
For more information, consumers can contact Cleva North America by telephone at 1-855-645-4115, by email at info@cleva-na.com or visit the company website.
Another Health Canada recall involves the 24-inch (60.96 cm) and 30 inch (76.2 cm) free-standing and slide-in gas and electric ranges sold under the brands GE, Moffat, GE Profile, Haier and Insignia.
Best Buy has confirmed on its website that it sells some of these models.
"In some homes, the ranges could tip-over if a heavy weight is placed on an open oven door, posing a risk of burn injuries from hot food or liquids in cooking containers," Health Canada said in its "injury hazard" warning.
A third recall involves the viscose-polyester-elastane blended H&M girls ribbed two-piece pyjamas. The model number 1044037 is indicated on the label, and the UPC codes are: 1044037001 (Light Pink) and 1044037002 (Taupe).
Health Canada has determined that these products do not meet the flammability requirements for children’s sleepwear of the Children’s Sleepwear Regulations.
"Loose-fitting children’s sleepwear can contact ignition sources such as stove elements, candles, and matches more readily than tight-fitting sleepwear, and once ignited will burn rapidly, potentially resulting in severe burns to large areas of the child’s body," Health Canada said in its recall warning.
As of December 03, 2021, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact H&M for a full refund.
Another recall involves H&M Girl’s Hair Clip with LED Light in the shape of a black cat with fake hair, and pink bats in hair. The product comes with two button batteries that provide power to the hair clip.
"The battery compartment of the hair clip may break and expose the button batteries posing a choking and ingestion hazard to young children," Health Canada said in its warning. "Button batteries can become lodged in a child's throat if swallowed. The child's saliva instantly triggers an electrical current causing a chemical reaction that can burn through the esophagus, the wind pipe and the main artery in as little as two hours. Even after the battery is removed, the severity of the burn can continue to worsen."
For more information, consumers may contact H&M Customer Service toll-free at 1-855-272-7007 from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. CT Sunday through Saturday or online at Customer Service | Help & Support | H&M US (hm.com)
Lastly, various Old Spice and Secret Antiperspirant/Deodorant Spray Products that are packaged in aerosol and sold at Walmart and other stores have been recalled due to the detection of benzene.
Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen, according to Health Canada.
"Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. Based on exposure modeling and the cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) (IRIS database), daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences," the warning states.
The company has received no report(s) of incidents or injuries related to the use of these products in Canada, Health Canada said Tuesday, Dec. 21.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and discard them immediately," Health Canada said.
For more information, consumers can contact the Consumer Care team at 1-888-339-7689 from Monday – Friday from 9:00am – 6:00pm EST.
