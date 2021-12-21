Ontario investigating rapid COVID-19 test resales

Ontarians who resell rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits may be fined for doing so.

Government and Consumer Services Minister Ross Romano says reselling the kits is considered a breach of government emergency orders that prohibit charging unfair prices for necessary goods.

He says the government is working to "identify, track down, and fine" businesses or individuals who break the rules.

Fines range from $750 to $100,000 for individuals, up to $500,000 for company directors and up to $10 million for corporations.