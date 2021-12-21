One more time: there’s no excuse not to get your shots

But by the 20th square the deposit was a million grains. By about the 30th a billion. The reward for the final square alone was more than 18 quintillion grains. In all, about 230 billion tons of rice.

That is exponential functioning. That’s the risk of viral spread unchecked. That’s what craters health-care systems.

The best ways to prevent it? Social distancing and masks to limit transmission. Vaccines to reduce the chance of contraction and to diminish the consequences if we do.

This is not just a personal decision. It is a decision made for the public good, which trumps individual freedoms in all manner of ways.

If we speed through school zones there are sanctions. If we drive drunk there are sanctions. If we dump trash on a neighbour’s lawn there are sanctions. For we have decided, collectively, that anti-social choices endangering others carry consequences.

There is, granted, the matter of trust. The vaccine was developed quickly. We are being asked to step into terra incognita.

It would be nice, of course, to have 100-per-cent guarantees that there is no risk. Certainty would be lovely. But certainty is rarely on the menu in life.

What we do, generally, is rely on the expertise of others and trust that regulators do their best to ensure standards are met. We do this many times a day without a second thought.

We get on high-rise elevators without insisting on seeing the maintenance chart. We board airplanes without demanding to inspect the pilot’s flying record. We travel across bridges without performing stress tests on bolts and girders.

If we insisted on doing our own research on every daily decision, we’d do nothing, go nowhere and end up huddled beneath the bed in terror – assuming, of course, we’d assembled it ourselves.

There may be reasons to be hesitant about vaccination. But there are virtually no good reasons.

The bottom line is simple. Get vaccinated, just as quickly as you can find a shot. It really is the very least you can, and should, do.